NPS solves the biggest retirement challenge: generating steamarket-linked income

Amit H L
4 min read28 May 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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NPS is beginning to evolve from a retirement accumulation product into a complete retirement income solution. (iStockphoto)
Summary
The introduction of the Retirement Income Scheme marks a significant shift in retirement planning, moving from just accumulating wealth to ensuring a steady income stream. With features like predictable cash flow and automatic risk reduction, retirees can enjoy peace of mind. 

For decades, retirement planning has focused on one question: how large a corpus can you build? But retirees do not live on a corpus. They live on income. And that is where retirement planning becomes more complex.

Building wealth is only half the journey. The real challenge begins when that wealth has to be converted into dependable cash flow that can support expenses for the next 25 or 30 years.

This has long been the one missing piece in the National Pension System (NPS). While NPS has helped millions of Indians build retirement wealth in a disciplined and tax-efficient manner, subscribers were largely left to decide for themselves how to manage that corpus after retirement.

Complete income solution

With the introduction of the Retirement Income Scheme (RIS) and its default Systematic Payout Rate (SPR) option, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has addressed this gap. Subscribers can now use up to 80% of their NPS corpus to generate structured, market-linked income instead of withdrawing it as a lump sum, while the mandatory annuity requirement continues as per the existing exit rules.

In effect, NPS is beginning to evolve from a retirement accumulation product into a complete retirement income solution.

Also Read | NPS withdrawal rules 2026: how the new retirement income scheme works

Real retirement needs

What makes this reform significant is its simplicity. The framework combines three things every retiree needs: predictable cash flow, income that can rise over time to help offset inflation, and a portfolio that reduces risk automatically with age.

The payout rate under SPR is determined using a simple formula: it is the percentage of 1 ÷ (Drawdown end age - Current age). Assuming an end age of 85, it means a subscriber exiting at age 60 starts with an annual payout of 4% of the drawdown corpus. This payout increases every year.

At the same time, equity exposure begins at 35% and gradually declines to 10% by age 75. The portfolio is rebalanced automatically within NPS, and withdrawals are made proportionately from both equity and debt, allowing the remaining corpus to continue participating in market growth.

Importantly, subscribers do not need to wait until age 60 to use this option. NPS permits normal exit after completing 15 years in the system. The SPR payout formula will be used to determine the payout rate.

The formula suggests that the older the subscriber is at the time of exit, the higher the payout. That is precisely how retirement income should work: cash flows are structured, portfolio risk falls with age, and the retiree is not required to manage the process manually.

Also Read | NPS fee change may fail to attract distributors

More than product enhancement

The most important contribution of the RIS is conceptual. It shifts the focus of retirement planning away from corpus accumulation and toward sustainable income generation. That is a subtle but profound change.

Most retirees do not need a large number in a statement. They need confidence that their savings can produce a dependable and growing income for the rest of their lives. The new framework moves NPS much closer to that objective.

How it could work in real life

Meet Rajesh and Pallavi, a couple who retire at age 60 with a combined NPS corpus of 5 crore.

Under the existing NPS exit rules, they allocate 20% of their corpus, 1 crore, to purchase an annuity. Assuming an annuity rate of 6.5% per annum, this portion generates a lifelong income of 6.5 lakh a year.

Also Read | Can your NPS pay hospital bills? ICICI Pru tests a new model

If they opt for an annuity with return of purchase price, the original 1 crore is passed on to their children or nominees after both Rajesh and Pallavi are no longer alive. The remaining 4 crore is invested in the RIS with the Systematic Payout Plan.

Since they are exiting at age 60, the first-year payout rate is 4% of the drawdown corpus. This translates into an annual withdrawal of 16 lakh. Taken together, Rajesh and Pallavi receive 22.5 lakh in the very first year of retirement— 6.5 lakh from the annuity and 16 lakh from the RIS. That amounts to almost 1.9 lakh a month, while the bulk of their retirement corpus continues to remain invested.

What makes the structure particularly compelling is that the annuity income remains constant for life, while the payout from the RIS increases every year according to the prescribed withdrawal schedule.

(The author is founder & CEO at Floatr Wealth, a fintech in the employee benefits segment)

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