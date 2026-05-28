NPS solves the biggest retirement challenge: generating steamarket-linked income

Complete income solution

With the introduction of the Retirement Income Scheme (RIS) and its default Systematic Payout Rate (SPR) option, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has addressed this gap. Subscribers can now use up to 80% of their NPS corpus to generate structured, market-linked income instead of withdrawing it as a lump sum, while the mandatory annuity requirement continues as per the existing exit rules.