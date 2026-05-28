For decades, retirement planning has focused on one question: how large a corpus can you build? But retirees do not live on a corpus. They live on income. And that is where retirement planning becomes more complex.
NPS solves the biggest retirement challenge: generating steamarket-linked income
SummaryThe introduction of the Retirement Income Scheme marks a significant shift in retirement planning, moving from just accumulating wealth to ensuring a steady income stream. With features like predictable cash flow and automatic risk reduction, retirees can enjoy peace of mind.
For decades, retirement planning has focused on one question: how large a corpus can you build? But retirees do not live on a corpus. They live on income. And that is where retirement planning becomes more complex.
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