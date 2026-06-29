NPS retirees have a new choice. Should you opt for RIS, annuity or SLW?

India's National Pension System (NPS) has introduced another post-retirement option for subscribers—the Retirement Income Scheme (RIS), designed to provide a steady income stream after retirement.
Subscribers now have three choices for generating post-retirement cash flows: the newly launched RIS, annuity, and Systematic Liquidity Withdrawal (SLW).
Each serves a different retirement need, making it important to understand how they compare before deciding.
New option
RIS is a structured post-retirement withdrawal framework that aims to provide regular income while helping preserve the longevity of the retirement corpus.
At maturity, subscribers can withdraw up to 80% of the corpus as a lump sum or opt for RIS. Under RIS, the retirement corpus remains invested while subscribers receive periodic payouts. An age-based glide path gradually reduces portfolio risk over time.