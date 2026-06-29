NPS retirees have a new choice. Should you opt for RIS, annuity or SLW?

Mrin Agarwal

Mrin is the founder of Finsafe India Private Limited, a financial education company in the space of financial well-being. In the last 10 years, Finsafe has impacted more than 450,000 people to lead better financial lives. Mrin has 30 years of experience in wealth management and has worked with Citibank, Deutsche Bank and Birla Sun Life. She has extensive experience in investment advisory and banking, debt and stock markets and is regularly interviewed by CNBC-TV18, Zee Business, NDTV Profit, etc. Mrin is a member of the SEBI advisory committee for Investor Protection & Education Fund.<br><br>The columns that Mrin writes are based on her interactions with investors. They focus on financial planning literacy and thought leadership, and talk about issues faced by investors and how stakeholders like regulators and BFSI firms can work on improving financial literacy and investor protection in India. Mrin writes across topics relating to personal finance: investing, financial planning, estate planning and also on behavioural finance. Through her columns she would like investors to understand the right way of managing money.