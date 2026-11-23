Most National Pension System (NPS) subscribers prefer to leave investment decisions to an age-based strategy rather than manage their retirement portfolios efficiently themselves.

As per data from the first quarter of FY27, nearly 72% of subscribers under Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund Management Limited (ABSL Pension Fund) chose ‘Auto Choice’, as detailed in a recent report by Moneycontrol.

Furthermore, ‘Active Choice’ accounted for about 17.8% of subscribers, whereas 10.3% opted for the ‘Multiple Scheme Framework’ (MSF). The data showcases the preference for automated retirement investing, particularly among younger subscribers. It also underlines the absence of extensive retirement planning.

Under the Auto Choice option, asset allocation automatically changes and evolves with the subscriber’s age. Active Choice therefore permits investors to decide how much to allocate to equity and debt, whereas MSF provides much-needed flexibility across multiple schemes.

NPS investment choices: How preferences vary with age The Auto Choice option continues to be the most lucrative option across all age groups, although interest in Active Choice increases as subscribers get older.

Preference details and how they vary based on age

View full Image View full Image Source: ABSL Pension Fund, Q1 FY27 (April–June 2026), as reported by Moneycontrol.

The subscribers aged 26-35 showed the highest consideration and preference for Auto Chocie, standing at 76.7%. In stark contrast, Active Choice adoption rose to 37% among those aged 56-60, suggesting greater interest in managing asset allocation close to retirement.

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Moreover, the aggressive Auto Choice variant accounted for 48.2% of subscribers, followed by Moderate at 47.4%. Balanced and Conservative variants had smaller shares of 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

What should NPS subscribers consider? Now it is crucial to understand that opting for an investment option depends on several distinct factors such as:

Risk-taking appetite. Willingness to manage investments The time left until retirement The Auto Choice option may be a prudent choice for investors who prefer age-linked portfolio adjustments, whereas the Active Choice is another lucrative option that can provide greater flexibility and control but requires more considered monitoring. MSF provides another route for those seeking flexibility across schemes.

Subscribers should opt for an approach that aligns with their financial objectives, investment targets and comfort with market fluctuations. A higher allocation towards equities may offer greater growth potential, but it might still involve higher market-related risk.