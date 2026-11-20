Choosing how to invest through the National Pension System (NPS) can make a difference to the retirement corpus you build over the long term. For a 35-year-old with more than two decades until retirement, the decision is particularly important. Should you retain control over your investments through Active Choice and maximise equity exposure, or let Auto Choice gradually reduce risk as you age?

While a higher equity allocation can offer greater wealth-creation potential over a long investment horizon, it also exposes your retirement savings to market volatility. Auto Choice, on the other hand, automatically reduces equity exposure with age, making it a relatively hands-off option.

Reader's question: I am 35 and have over two decades until retirement. Should I take charge of my NPS investments through Active Choice and maximise my equity exposure, or let Auto Choice manage my asset allocation as I grow older? Which approach is more likely to help me build a larger retirement corpus while managing market risks?

Vikas Seth, chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund Management, explains how the two investment options work and what investors should consider before choosing between them.

How does Active Choice work in NPS? Under Active Choice, NPS subscribers decide how their contributions are allocated across equity (E), corporate bonds (C) and government securities (G). Investors can allocate up to 75% of their investments to equities, depending on the applicable scheme limits.

Within the equity scheme, pension fund managers can also invest in equity-oriented alternative investments, REITs, gold and silver exchange-traded funds, subject to the prescribed investment limits.

This option gives investors greater control over their asset allocation. They can also change their allocation up to four times in a financial year.

For a 35-year-old with more than 20 years until retirement, maintaining a higher equity allocation for longer could help the portfolio benefit from long-term market growth. However, this requires investors to monitor their investments and remain disciplined during market corrections.

How does Auto Choice reduce investment risk as you age? Auto Choice is designed for investors who prefer not to manage their asset allocation actively. Under this option, NPS automatically adjusts the proportion of investments across asset classes as the subscriber grows older.

Investors can select a lifecycle fund based on their risk appetite. Under the aggressive lifecycle fund (LC75), equity allocation remains at 75% until the age of 35. It then gradually reduces, falling to around 35% at 45 and 20% at 50.

The objective is to reduce exposure to market-linked investments as retirement approaches, thereby limiting the impact of potential market corrections on accumulated savings.

For investors who do not want to track markets or periodically rebalance their portfolios, Auto Choice offers a convenient alternative. However, its gradual reduction in equity exposure may not suit investors who are comfortable taking higher risks and have a longer investment horizon.

Active Choice or Auto Choice: Which can build a bigger retirement corpus? For younger investors who can tolerate market volatility, maintaining a higher equity allocation for longer through Active Choice could help build a larger retirement corpus, Seth said.

Over long investment horizons, equities have historically rewarded patient investors. However, higher equity exposure does not guarantee better returns, and investors must be prepared for periods of sharp market declines.

Seth suggests that investors who choose Active Choice should maintain a higher equity allocation during their younger years, review their portfolio annually and gradually reduce equity exposure well before the age of 50.

Those who are uncomfortable managing their investments or may struggle to stay invested during market downturns could consider an aggressive lifecycle fund under Auto Choice.

"The biggest advantage you have at 35 is time. Over two decades, how much equity you hold, and how steadily you stay invested, usually matters more than trying to time the market," Seth said.

Can NPS subscribers opt for 100% equity exposure? Apart from Active Choice and Auto Choice, NPS subscribers can also explore investment options under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), introduced in October 2025.

Under this framework, subscribers can choose schemes offering up to 100% equity exposure, depending on the scheme's investment mandate. This provides another option for investors seeking greater exposure to market-linked investments.

However, schemes under the Multiple Scheme Framework carry a minimum vesting period of 15 years or until retirement, whichever is earlier.