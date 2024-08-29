How a 55-year-old Bhopal architect built a ₹2 crore NPS corpus for retirement
Summary
- Rachna Khare transformed her family's financial future with a strategic plan that built a retirement corpus. Read on to discover how she did it and what it means for her future security.
At 55, Bhopal-based Rachna Khare, an architecture professor at a government university, was taken aback by the amount she and her husband, Ajay Khare (58), needed to accumulate before retiring. With both working in government jobs and a neurodivergent son, Rachit, their focus had always been on work and ensuring their son could lead an independent life—a task that demanded extensive research and resources. "Once we felt confident that Rachit could live independently, we shifted our focus to financial planning," says Khare.