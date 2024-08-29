One immediate goal for Khare in 2021 was to sell one of their three properties to purchase an assisted-living home in Dehradun for their son. "We learned about Project Arunima, a lifetime residential project for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Each specially-abled resident above the age of 18 years lives in an individual flat but is surrounded by personalized care. We bought a flat for our son here by selling a Bhopal-based property. Apart from the flat, we also pay ₹50,000 monthly for different activities and support my son requires there," Khare shares. These flats are co-owned by Arunima and the parents to ensure they remain within the special needs community.