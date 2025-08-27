NPS: Why no one wants to be a retirement adviser in India
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The NPS has multiple choices and complex withdrawal and annuity rules, requiring significant sales effort. The low monetary incentives make it even harder to sell at scale.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : New voluntary enrolments in the National Pension System (NPS), the government-backed market-linked retirement plan, have been declining—falling to 8.03 lakh in 2023-24 from 8.63 lakh in 2022-23, and 8.72 lakh in 2021-22.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story