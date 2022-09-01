NPS rule change: PFRDA issues new norms on trail commission. Details here2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- PFRDA has allowed trail commission payment through POPs for the NPS accountholders
NPS rule change: In a bid to support the Points of Presence (POPs), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has allowed trail commission payment through POPs for the National Pension System or NPS accountholders. However, the pension fund regulator made it clear that trail commission on NPS contributions made through D-Remit will be similar to eNPS (other mode of Online contribution) by those subscribers who were on-boarded by the respective PoPs.