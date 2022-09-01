NPS rule change: PFRDA issues new norms on trail commission. Details here

Issuing a notification in regard to new NPS rule on trail commission, the PFRDA said, "In order to support the Points of Presence (POPs) for their significant efforts and resources deployed by them for sourcing NPS Accounts and make them sustain their NPS outreach efforts, it has been decided that the trail commission shall be payable to POPs w.e.f. 01.09.2022. The trail commission on contributions made through D-Remit will be similar to eNPS (other mode of Online contribution) by those subscribers who were on-boarded by the respective PoPs. The charge structure for POPs were provided by PFRDA vide its circular dt. 31.01.2022."