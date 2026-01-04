There was a time, not so long ago, when the Income Tax Act specified that of the sum you could invest under Section 80C, only ₹10,000 could be put in tax-saving mutual funds. The rest had to go elsewhere — PPF, insurance, NSC, whatever. The government, in its wisdom, had decided that equity mutual funds were risky and citizens needed protection from their own enthusiasm. Never mind that ELSS funds had consistently outperformed the other options over any reasonable time horizon. The rule was the rule.
Your money, your choice: Why India’s financial regulators should emulate the new NPS model
SummaryThe pension regulator has reduced mandatory annuity purchases, removed lock-in periods, allowed investment until age 85, introduced systematic withdrawal options, and permitted up to 100% equity allocation. While this freedom may cause some to make poor decisions, the old, rigid model was worse.
