Your money, your choice: Why India’s financial regulators should emulate the new NPS model

No more one-size-fits-all

Isn't that risky? Perhaps. But consider the alternative. The old, rigid rules assumed that every NPS subscriber had the same financial situation, family structure, health needs, and risk tolerance. In reality, no two retirements look alike. Someone may have inherited property that generates rental income. Someone else may have nothing beyond their NPS corpus. One person retires with employer-provided health insurance that continues for life; another faces the full terror of medical costs in old age. Some have children who can provide support; others have children who need support.