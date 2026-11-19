The National Pension System (NPS) could see changes to its distribution incentive structure as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) explores ways to make pension products more attractive for distributors without increasing the long-term cost for subscribers. The move addresses one of the key challenges facing the voluntary pension scheme: expanding its reach beyond government employees and encouraging more individuals to save for retirement.
PFRDA chairman S. Ramann said the regulator was examining ways to improve distributor incentives, as commissions available to pension distributors remain significantly lower than those in the mutual fund industry, according to a Times of India report on November 19.
Despite increasing the total distributable commission pool 2.5 times, NPS distributors receive only around a fifth of the commissions available to their mutual fund counterparts, Ramann said at the Gatekeepers of Governance 2026 event in Mumbai.
The regulator, however, is conscious that higher distribution costs could affect subscribers over the long term. Since NPS is designed for retirement savings, which can remain invested for 30-50 years, even seemingly small charges can have a meaningful impact through compounding.
The challenge is not entirely new. In its September–October 2025 Pension Bulletin, PFRDA published an interview with Ramann in which he acknowledged that the mutual fund industry had built its distribution network with margins five times higher than those available under NPS.
He also linked the introduction of the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) for non-government subscribers to the need to provide higher distribution commissions and allow pension funds to reach different investor segments.
The MSF, introduced in September 2025, allows pension funds to offer multiple investment schemes with different asset allocations, giving subscribers greater choice based on their risk appetite and investment objectives.
The regulator has also been widening the distribution network. In September 2025, it allowed Points of Presence (PoPs) to engage additional categories of pension agents, including financial intermediaries, government departments, companies and farmer-producer organisations, to improve last-mile access to pension products.
Points of Presence are intermediaries that help subscribers register for NPS, make contributions and access account-related services. Under PFRDA's January 2025 master circular, the permitted charges include:
These charges are subject to the applicable service and deduction rules. PoPs are required to disclose their charges to subscribers.
PFRDA has also introduced targeted incentives to encourage distribution. In December 2025, it announced a ₹100 incentive for PoPs for each eligible NPS enrolment facilitated through farmer-producer organisations, over and above the existing PoP charge structure.
The regulator faces a balancing act. Higher commissions could encourage banks, financial advisers and other intermediaries to actively promote NPS, potentially improving access for people who do not have an employer-sponsored retirement plan.
However, distribution incentives must be weighed against the costs borne by subscribers. In a long-term retirement product, charges deducted from contributions or accumulated savings can reduce the amount available for compounding.
Ramann said the regulator was examining this trade-off, including the cumulative effect of commissions over investment periods that could extend to 30 or 50 years, according to the Times of India report.
For subscribers, the key question is whether a revised incentive structure can expand access to NPS without making the product significantly more expensive. No new commission structure or revised subscriber charges have been officially announced so far.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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