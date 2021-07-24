NPS scheme: 5 benefits of National Pension System that you should know

NPS scheme: National Pension System (NPS) is a retirement-oriented investment option that provides a periodic annuity (in the form of monthly pension) and a lump sum corpus on the attainment of retirement age. NPS scheme is one of the ideal pension and retirement planning schemes available in India for salaried, self-employed professionals and freelancers like lawyers, doctors, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs, architects and others who work in their individual capacity wherein no employer is attached. Any Indian citizen aged between 18 and 70 years can enroll in this scheme.