NPS scheme: 5 latest rule changes that an account holder should know

NPS scheme: The National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary pension scheme that gives an opportunity to the investors to go for both debt and equity exposure via single investment tool. In NPS scheme, an investor can choose up to 75 per cent equity exposure and can withdraw up to 60 per cent of the maturity amount at the time of retirement. Rest 40 per cent will be used for buying annuity, which will be used for monthly pension payable to the NPS account holders.

