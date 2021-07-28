NPS scheme: The National Pension System or NPS scheme is a low-cost retirement oriented investment plan. It gives exposure to NPS subscribers in both equity and debt funds through single investment. Over the period of time, it gives a lump sum amount at the time of retirement and regular monthly pension benefit. However, while opening NPS account, it has been found that subscribers commit some common mistakes that hit their monthly pension and the withdrawal amount at the time of retirement. According to tax and investment experts, it is important for the NPS subscribers to know the importance of being active or an auto investor in the pension scheme. They said that if the investor has chosen more than 50 per cent exposure in equity then one should opt active option and then there is need for him or her to avoid some common mistakes while choosing one's fund manager.

NPS account: Active vs auto mode

Speaking on the two option being given to subscriber at the time of NPS account opening; Manikaran Singhal, Founder at goodmoneying.com said, "At the time of NPS account opening, a subscriber is given option to choose active or auto mode. If the investor is an aggressive investor and has chosen equity exposure more than 50 per cent, then he or she is advised to choose active mode instead of auto mode. This is the first precaution that an NPS subscriber is advised to take while opening an NPS account."

How to choose fund manager during NPS account opening

Advising NPS account holders to choose fund managers carefully; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "After choosing active or auto mode, the investor should be careful while choosing its fund manager as well. If the investor has chosen higher equity exposure, then he or she is advised to choose fund manager, who has better performance in equity funds. However, if the investor has higher debt exposure, then it is better to choose a fund manager, who has given better performance in debt funds."

Evaluating fund manger of one's NPS account

On how to evaluate a fund manager's performance; Solanki said, "One can check a fund manager's performance by evaluating them on the basis of its sharp ratio and rolling returns. The sharp ration will give an idea about the return against the risk taken by the investor while rolling return will give clear picture about the return given by the fund manager at regular time intervals."

If need, exercise option to choose fund manager

Manikaran Singhal of goodmoneying.com went on to add that NPS subscribers may commit mistake after being careful at the time of NPS account opening. He advised NPS scheme subscribers need to regulate the fund manager's performance as one can change one's fund manager once in a year and this is open for both active and auto mode NPS subscribers.

So, in short, NPS subscribers are advised to remain vigilant about these 5 common mistakes while subscribing to NPS scheme:

1] Choose active or auto mode on the basis of equity/debt exposure;

2] Choose equity/debt fund manager on the basis of equity/debt exposure;

3] Check 'sharp ratio' of the fund managed by the fund manager you are looking to choose;

4] Check about the 'rolling return' of the fund managed by the fund manager you are looking to select; and

5] Evaluate the performance of your selected fund manager and if not satisfied with the return it has given, change your fund manager as NPS subscribers are allowed to change its fund manager once in a year.

