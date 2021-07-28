NPS scheme: 5 mistakes to avoid while choosing fund manger

NPS scheme: The National Pension System or NPS scheme is a low-cost retirement oriented investment plan. It gives exposure to NPS subscribers in both equity and debt funds through single investment. Over the period of time, it gives a lump sum amount at the time of retirement and regular monthly pension benefit. However, while opening NPS account, it has been found that subscribers commit some common mistakes that hit their monthly pension and the withdrawal amount at the time of retirement. According to tax and investment experts, it is important for the NPS subscribers to know the importance of being active or an auto investor in the pension scheme. They said that if the investor has chosen more than 50 per cent exposure in equity then one should opt active option and then there is need for him or her to avoid some common mistakes while choosing one's fund manager.