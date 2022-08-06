NPS scheme: 5 reasons to opt this pension plan for better return with minimum risk4 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Investing in the NPS scheme can give you income tax benefits of up to ₹2 lakh under various sections
NPS scheme: The National Pension System (NPS) is a unique pension plan backed by the Government of India, which provides both equity and debt exposure in single investment. Giving flexibility to NPS account holders in regard to debt and equity exposure, it provides an element of trust to the investors because it is backed by the government. This pension plan also promises a monthly pension post-retirement.