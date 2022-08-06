3] Freedom to choose your fund manager: After you start investing, you can also choose where your money is invested and who manages it. If you are unhappy with the fund manager, you can change them once a year. If you’re not happy with how things are going and if the returns you see don’t live up to your expectations, you can switch between investment options twice a year. Younger people are usually willing to take more risks, seeking higher returns on their investment, and the willingness to make risky investments reduces with age. For people who do not mind higher risks, NPS lets you invest up to 75% of your corpus in equities. For people on the other end of the scale, who want their returns risk-free, there’s the option to invest all of their corpus in Government securities.