NPS scheme for NRIs: How can non-resident Indians contribute, and invest in National Pension System
NPS scheme for NRIs: An NRI can invest only in the mandatory Tier-I option of NPS
NPS scheme for NRIs: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) aged 18 to 60 can invest in India's National Pension Scheme (NPS) by adhering to KYC norms. The NRIs can make contributions to NPS from their NRO/NRE account. NPS offers diversification across financial securities and asset classes (Equity, Corporate Bonds, Government Securities). NRIs can choose their investment mix based on risk appetite. There are two fund management schemes: Active Choice and Auto Choice, catering to individual preferences.