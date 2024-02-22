NPS scheme: National Pension System subscriber is required to choose the Pension Fund Manager (PFM) as well as scheme preference while registering in the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system under NPS . Within the NPS framework, there are multiple PFMs available, along with investment options (Auto or Active), and four asset classes: Equity, Corporate Debt, Government Bonds, and Alternative Investment Funds. The subscriber initially chooses the PFM and subsequently has the option to select one of the investment options after the PFM selection.

In the Tier-1 account, NPS-Scheme E allocates investments to equities with long-term growth potential. As we know Tier -I is a compulsory retirement account.

SBI Pension Funds Private Limited

As of January 31, 2024, the fund oversees assets totalling ₹15,768.59 crore. Its top five holdings consist of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Equity, Infosys, and Larsen And Toubro. These holdings collectively account for 30.98% of the fund's portfolio.

LIC Pension Fund Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹4,827.84 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- HDFC Bank Limited, RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and L&T. The fund holds 33.50% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

UTI Retirement Solutions Limited

As of January 31, 2024, the fund oversees assets totalling ₹2,028.99 crore. Its top five holdings consist of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro. These holdings collectively account for 31.13% of the fund's portfolio.

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹10,776.34 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Limited. The fund holds 28.07% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹1,896.67 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. The fund holds 28.97% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

HDFC Pension Management Company Limited

As of January 31, 2024, the fund oversees assets valued at ₹32,644.43 crore. Its top five holdings are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro. These holdings make up 30.21% of the fund's portfolio.

Birla Sunlife Pension Management Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹540.28 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited. The fund holds 30.39% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

Tata Pension Management Limited

The fund manages assets worth Rs192.63 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI, Infosys, Larsen And Toubro. The fund holds 29.14% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

MAX LIFE Pension Management Limited

As of January 31, 2024, the fund oversees assets valued at ₹147.68 crore. Its primary holdings consist of Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Infosys Limited, and Larsen & Toubro Limited. These holdings collectively represent 32.78% of the fund's portfolio.

Axis Pension Management Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹602.41 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro. The fund holds 28.90% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

DSP Pension Management Limited

The fund manages assets worth ₹13.42 crore as of January 31, 2024. Its top five holdings are- HDFC Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd. The fund holds 37.35% of its portfolio in the top five stocks.

View Full Image (Source: npstrust.org.in as on Jan 31, 2024)

NPS subscriber needs to choose between active choice and auto choice for their investment preference.

Active Choice

In active choice, the subscriber has the freedom to decide how their contributions are invested, based on personal preference. They must specify the Pension Fund Manager (PFM), Asset Class, and the percentage allocation for each scheme offered by the PFM.

Auto Choice

In this option, investments are directed towards a life-cycle fund. This fund automatically allocates funds across three asset classes based on a predetermined portfolio, which adjusts according to the subscriber's age. Within the 'Auto Choice' option, there are three distinct options available—Aggressive, Moderate, and Conservative.

