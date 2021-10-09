NPS scheme: 12,000 monthly saving can fetch 1.78 lakh pension per month

NPS scheme: National Pension System or NPS is a retirement benefit Scheme introduced by the Government of India to facilitate a regular income post-retirement to all NPS account holders. Due to its post-retirement income feature, NPS is also known as government-backed pension scheme. However, if we go by tax and investment experts' views, one who has low risk appetite can get up to ₹1.78 lakh monthly income investing ₹12,000 per month in their NPS account. They advised NPS subscribers to use SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) and enhance their monthly income post-retirement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}