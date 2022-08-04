NPS rule change: Contribution from credit card stopped in tier-2 accounts

NPS rule change: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has decided to stop the facility of payment of subscription of contribution in tier-2 accounts of national Pension System (NPS). The PFRDA made its decision public through an official notification dated 3rd August 2022. So, after this decision of PFRDA, payment from credit card for tier-1 account of NPS will remain whereas payment from the credit card for tier-2 account is no more available for the NPS account holders.

