The National Pension System (NPS) offers an easy, cost-effective, and tax-efficient method for retirement savings. Your contributions are overseen by fund managers registered with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Currently, there are ten pension fund managers in the country, comprising seven private companies and three government-owned entities.

Private entities include: Axis Pension Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, HDFC Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension, Kotak Mahindra Pension, Max Life Pension, and Tata Pension Management. Government-owned managers operating within the system are LIC Pension, UTI Pension, and SBI Pension Management.

Why does NPS invest mainly in large-cap companies?

According to Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Acube Ventures, NPS aims to maximize returns for investors while minimizing risks - a prudent strategy for such a large, nationwide pension system. So NPS funds park assets mainly in large-cap equities from reputable, established companies along with sovereign and debt instruments.

“Though small and mid-caps demonstrate exhilarating short-term spurts, they falter on governance and liquidity fronts. Moreover, managing millions of subtle investments operationally would be an arduous exercise," said Ashish Aggarwal

However, know that PFRDA regularly reviews policies ensuring ideal investor safety without compromising too heavily on upside potential. For those with higher risk appetites desiring small/mid-cap exposure, actively managed mutual funds may be more suitable, he further added.

PFRDA has issued notifications regarding amendments to the National Pension System Trust

With a focus on simplification, reducing compliance burdens, and enhancing disclosure standards, PFRDA has announced amendments to the NPS Trust and Pension Fund Regulations,

According to PFRDA, the amendments to NPS Trust Regulations aim to streamline the process of appointing trustees, delineate their terms and meeting protocols, and designate the CEO.

Similarly, adjustments to Pension Fund Regulations are intended to standardize governance practices under the Companies Act, 2013, and elevate disclosure standards for pension funds.

These revisions, which became effective earlier this month, are in alignment with the objectives outlined in the 2023-24 Union Budget, focusing on reducing compliance costs and fostering a conducive business environment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

