NPS scheme: Why National Pension System does not invest in mid-cap and small-cap companies
National Pension System: Currently, there are ten pension fund managers in the country, comprising seven private companies and three government-owned entities
The National Pension System (NPS) offers an easy, cost-effective, and tax-efficient method for retirement savings. Your contributions are overseen by fund managers registered with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Currently, there are ten pension fund managers in the country, comprising seven private companies and three government-owned entities.