NPS schemes get a new classification: What PFRDA's revised framework means for your investment choices

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced a standardised framework for classifying, naming and displaying investment schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) for subscribers in a circular dated 28 August.
The move is aimed at making it easier for NPS investors to compare schemes offered by different pension funds before choosing where to invest their retirement savings.
Here is what NPS subscribers need to know.
NPS schemes will now be presented under five broad types:
The new framework also ends the earlier distinction between Common Schemes and MSF Schemes.
MSF schemes will be divided into five categories:
This gives investors a clearer indication of the level of equity market exposure and the associated risk they are taking.
Existing MSF schemes that currently span more than one equity category will have to be modified, restructured, or reclassified into a single category. Pension Funds must also rename existing MSF schemes using the new standard naming format. These changes have to be completed within 30 days.
MSF schemes will follow a standard naming format.
Tier 2 schemes will mention “Tier 2” at the end, with Category A indicating the highest and Category E the lowest equity exposure.
A Pension Fund can offer up to two schemes under each MSF category in each Tier. Where more than two currently exist in a category, they will have to be merged, subsumed or suitably restructured within 45 days, after informing subscribers.
If an MSF scheme is wound up, subscribers will be given a choice to move to another scheme. If they do not make a choice, their investment will be shifted to the Life Cycle 50 – Moderate (10E/55Y) scheme of the same Pension Fund under Tier I.
Yes. PFRDA has standardised how NPS schemes are presented and displayed across CRA platforms and other subscriber-facing onboarding channels. The options will be shown in the following sequence:
Before selecting a Pension Fund, investors will be able to view schemes offered by different Pension Funds under the selected category, along with key details such as launch date, historical returns, benchmark performance, charges, Risk-o-meter, AUM, etc.
This could make it easier to compare two schemes that follow a similar investment approach but are managed by different Pension Funds.
Yes, but there are restrictions. A subscriber can hold only one Lifecycle-based or Active Choice scheme at a time under the same PRAN. However, multiple MSF schemes can be held simultaneously.
Subscribers can also make up to two requests in a financial year for changing their Pension Fund, scheme, or both.
Switching between MSF, Lifecycle, Active Choice, and Sanchay schemes will not reset the original vesting period or other applicable account conditions. The vesting period will continue to be counted from the original account-opening date.
However, merging is different from switching schemes. A subscriber holding multiple schemes can choose to merge one scheme into another, which becomes the target scheme.
If a subscriber switches from Scheme A to Scheme B, the original vesting period and account-level conditions continue to apply. However, if Scheme A is merged into Scheme B, the investment becomes subject to Scheme B’s rules, including its vesting period, withdrawal limits and other conditions.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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