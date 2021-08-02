NPS subscribers can claim this income tax benefit even after opting new regime

Speaking on income tax benefit available for NPS scheme beneficiaries in new income tax regime; Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "Income tax deduction available for NPS subscribers under Section 80 CCD (2) of the income tax act, is on the employer's contribution to one's NPS account. Since, it is not a part of one's annual income, NPS scheme beneficiaries can claim income tax deduction on its employer's contribution to its NPS account, even after opting for the new income tax regime." He said that all those employees whose employer has implemented NPS scheme can claim this deduction even after choosing the new income tax regime.

