NPS subscribers can get partial withdrawal amount on fifth day in bank account

“PFRDA had taken a series of digital initiatives to reduce turnaround time (TAT) for most of its processes and functions in the Subscriber's interest. In this direction towards digital transformation and to provide technology-enabled solutions to its Subscribers, partial withdrawal which is allowed for NPS Subscribers to meet their specific needs, is also made online and paperless which were hitherto handled physically," according to the PFRDA press release, issued on 15 January.

