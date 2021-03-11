NPS subscribers can now deposit their contributions under D-Remit via IMPS

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) circular issued on 10 March said, “The functionality of accepting IMPS has been released from 1 March 2021. However, unlike the contributions received through NEFT/RTGS which are returned on the same day in case of a return, the IMPS contributions in case of a return shall be effected on T + 1 through the 'credit adjustment process' as per the guidelines of NPCI and based on D Remit process guidelines issued by the PFRDA."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}