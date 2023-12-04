NPS subscribers can now select preferred fund managers. How should investors choose one for different asset classes
PFRDA's new circular allows NPS subscribers to evaluate and choose fund managers based on past performance and long-term potential
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued a circular where it has expanded options for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers in the 'All Citizen Model' and 'Corporate Model' categories, allowing them to choose preferred fund managers for equity, corporate debt, and gilts.