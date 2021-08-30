NPS subscribers joining after 65 years of age can take up to 50% equity exposure

The Pfrda in a circular said that in response to the large number of requests from the existing subscribers to remain invested in NPS beyond 60 years or beyond their superannuation, and the desire from citizens above 65 years to open NPS, it has been decided to increase the entry age of NPS in the interest of subscribers and benefit them with the opportunity of creating a long term sustainable pension wealth. "The existing age of entry which is 18-65 years has been revised to 18-70 years," PFRDA said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}