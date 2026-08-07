NPS subscribers now have more time to secure the same day’s NAV — here's what the change means for you

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has extended the cut-off time for same-day investment of NPS contributions by two-and-a-hours, giving subscribers more time to qualify for receiving same day's Net Asset Value (NAV) on their investments.

According to a recent circular, NPS contributions received by the trustee bank up to 1:30 pm on a business settlement day will now be considered for same-day investment, compared with the earlier 11 am deadline, provided the transactions are successfully matched and booked.

For eligible contributions, NPS units will be allotted at the closing NAV applicable for the same business day, in line with the existing regulatory framework, the circular noted. The change is aimed at improving operational efficiency through faster processing of contributions across the NPS ecosystem.

The National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary, market-linked retirement savings scheme in India. It allows individuals to build a pension corpus through regular savings during their working years.

What changes for NPS subscribers? Until now, only NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank before 11 am were eligible for same-day investment. Any contribution received after that deadline was processed for investment on the next business settlement day, subject to the applicable settlement rules.

Under the revised framework, subscribers now have 2.5 additional hours, with the cut-off extended to 1:30 pm. This increases the likelihood that contributions made later in the day will still be invested on the same business day and receive that day’s closing NAV.

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The change is expected to be particularly useful for subscribers who make contributions closer to midday or during periods of market volatility, as it gives them more flexibility to secure the same day’s NAV without having to complete the transaction before 11 am.

Which NPS contribution channels are covered under the new rules? The extended cut-off time shall be applicable to all categories of NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank through various channels, including contributions received from

Government Nodal Offices

Points of Presence (PoPs)

eNPS

D-Remit

Bharat Bill Payment Syste (BBPS)

UPI

STAR NPS

Tatkal NPS This would enable eligible contributions to be considered for same-day investment and thereby facilitating timely investment and ensuring that the benefit of the extended cut-off is passed on to the subscribers.

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“All concerned intermediaries are advised to suitably align their operational and technology processes with the revised cut-off time and ensure timely transmission and processing of NPS contributions to facilitate seamless implementation of the same-day investment framework,” the circular read.