NPS Swasthya: How the new healthcare savings model works

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read5 Oct 2026, 03:54 PM IST
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Subscribers can also transfer funds from their existing National Pension System (NPS) account under the All Citizen Model to the Swasthya account. (AI-generated image)
Summary
NPS Swasthya combines a healthcare investment account with a mandatory super top-up health insurance policy.

A medical emergency can derail financial planning, particularly during retirement, when income may be limited, and healthcare costs can rise sharply. Keeping that in mind, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) launched NPS Swasthya on 1 October, NPS Diwas.

It combines a healthcare investment account with a mandatory super top-up health insurance policy.

The proposition is different from simply buying a health insurance policy. Under NPS Swasthya, the subscriber builds a corpus that can be used to meet healthcare expenses, including the deductible under the super top-up policy. This means the subscriber does not have to arrange the deductible entirely from other savings when a claim arises.

Subscribers can also transfer funds from their existing National Pension System (NPS) account under the All Citizen Model to the Swasthya account.

Also Read | Inflation-linked health cover: what you need to know

To enrol, an individual must first open an NPS Swasthya Investment Account. The subscriber has to deposit 1,000 towards investment, pay an annual Health Benefit Administrator (HBA) maintenance charge of 200 and the first-year health insurance premium. The PFRDA has appointed Medi Assist as the first HBA.

Thereafter, the minimum contribution is 10 per annum. The renewal premium can also be funded from the NPS Swasthya corpus, subject to the subscriber’s mandate.

How the insurance component works

Any individual eligible to join NPS can enrol in NPS Swasthya. The health insurance component is offered as a group policy, with the PFRDA as the master policyholder.

Subscribers can take coverage for themselves or extend it to up to two adults and two dependent children. The entry age for the insurance is 18 to 70 years, while renewal is permitted up to and including 85 years.

The policy is a super top-up, which means the insurer starts paying only after the specified deductible is met. The deductible varies with the sum insured: 10,000 for a 1 lakh sum insured, 50,000 for a 5 lakh sum insured, 1 lakh for a 10 lakh sum insured, and 3 lakh for a 30 lakh sum insured.

Premiums are divided into three age cohorts: 18-40 years, 41-60 years and 61-70 years.

For instance, a 30 lakh sum insured with a 3 lakh deductible costs 1,732 for those aged 18-40 years, 2,523 for those aged 41-60 years and 4,953 for those aged 61-70 years, according to PFRDA data. Currently, Aditya Birla Health Insurance offers it through the Axis Pension Fund.

“Premiums are 30-40% cheaper than competing plans available in the market,” said PFRDA chairperson S. Ramann.

However, a direct comparison with retail super top-up policies is difficult because a similar combination of sum insured and deductible is not readily available in the market. Some products offer a closer comparison.

At ICICI Lombard, a 25 lakh sum insured with a 3 lakh deductible costs 5,125 for a 40-year-old, 13,377 for a 60-year-old and 24,398 for a 70-year-old.

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“Deductible amount matters more in super top-up than sum insured. The higher the deductible, the lower the premium. Comparing premiums with the industry, NPS super top-up premiums are quite reasonable,” said Akshay Bansal, a certified financial planner and founder of Money Plant Project, a financial advisory firm.

The premium, however, is only one part of the comparison. A key differentiator is the entry age. Not all insurers offer super top-up policies with entry permitted up to 70 years. This relatively high entry age could help individuals who find it difficult to obtain health insurance at older ages.

Also, since it is a group policy, there is no requirement for medical tests at the time of enrolment. However, subscribers have to make the correct declaration of pre-existing diseases for all covered members. “PEDs will have a waiting period of one year,” said Ramann.

That does not mean everyone will necessarily be able to buy the cover. “Around 15 diseases, such as cancer and heart attack, have been identified, which will either be excluded or get coverage on paying an extra premium, subject to insurers' underwriting guidelines,” said Ramann.

Premium comparison with other health products is important as well. Viresh Patel, a Mumbai-based Sebi-registered investment adviser, said he would compare premiums for fixed-benefit and investment-linked health products offered by life insurers before recommending one to his clients. Although the products are not directly comparable, their pros and cons should be assessed individually to determine suitability.

“I will compare premiums of Swasthya with policies such as LIC Jeevan Aarogya and ICICI Pru Hospital Care that offer a fixed sum on hospitalization, or ICICI Pru Health Saver that combines hospitalization cover with a market-linked savings fund,” he said. Although the products are not directly comparable, their pros and cons should be assessed at an individual level to determine suitability.

Role of the investment account

The Swasthya investment account is meant to help subscribers build a healthcare corpus. This corpus can be used to meet the deductible when the super top-up is triggered, or to cover eligible outpatient department (OPD) expenses, provided the service is within the HBA network.

However, the biggest drawback is that subscribers can only make partial withdrawals of up to 25% of their contributions. There is no restriction on the number of withdrawals and no minimum waiting period between withdrawals. Payments will be settled directly with the hospital or other eligible healthcare service providers.

If the amount available in the Swasthya account is insufficient, subscribers can transfer funds from their regular NPS account to Swasthya or make a premature exit with the amount available in the Swasthya account.

“NPS Swasthya is a first-of-its-kind product that not only covers the risk of living longer in the form of lifelong annuities but also the risk of falling sick that may put a dent in your retirement corpus,” said Sumit Shukla, managing director and chief executive, Axis Pension Fund, at the launch event.

The product is aimed at a segment that often falls between government-funded health insurance and private insurance.

“NPS Swasthya addresses the health insurance needs of people who neither fall below the poverty line, for whom Ayushman Bharat has been designed, nor earn enough to comfortably afford private health insurance. It is meant for the missing middle. The next step is to scale up the product and integrate all stakeholders, including pension funds, TPAs and HBA, on a centralized platform so that the claims process is completely seamless,” said Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies.

But technology alone may not determine whether the product works.

“The biggest friction in this set-up will come if we cannot match the need with the right network, the right hospital and the right treatment,” said Satish V. N. Gidugu, CEO and whole-time director, Medi Assist Group.

Also Read | Public insurance registry explained: What policyholders need to know

“Financial transactions have become easy, and that is not what we should take pride in. We should instead take pride in how we curate each hospitalization and each network access for the population that is actually seeking medical care. This is also the only scheme where the historical differences between group, retail and government insurance could disappear,” he said.

NPS Swasthya is an interesting attempt to bring healthcare planning into retirement planning rather than treating the two as separate financial goals. To enrol, one can visit the NPS Central Portal and complete KYC in accordance with NPS norms. The product’s success will ultimately depend on how TPAs and insurers respond to subscribers when they are in the hospital to file the claim.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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