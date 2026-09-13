NPS Swasthya to launch soon? PFRDA Chairman S Ramann gives product details, timeline for release — All we know

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann told reporters that the PFRDA's new health-focused pension product, NPS Swasthya, is expected to launch soon, ANI reported.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Ramann said the authority is likely to formally launch NPS Swasthya within the next 30 days, with final guidelines expected to be issued in the next few days.
According to Ramann, the product has already been tested under a proof of concept (PoC) and received an encouraging response. “Swasthya is right now a proof of concept. We are working on it. The proof of concept worked very well. We have, let me say, a very encouraging response, and that's what has led us to finalise the product. I think in the next few days, we'll be releasing the final guidelines for the product,” he said.
Further, he added that the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) are already working on the technology required for the product and the formal launch could take place in about 30 days (mid-October). “Hopefully in about 30 days' time, we should be able to deliver the product and launch it formally,” he stated.
According to Ramann, the final product is expected to be made available through pension funds, who will tie up with insurance companies to offer the bundled product. “The pension fund is going to be the master policyholder... the onus is on the pension fund to come up with the best bundled product,” he said.
This would allow subscribers to choose among pension funds based on the health and pension benefits offered in their respective bundled products.
(With inputs from ANI)
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