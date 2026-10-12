NPS Swasthya top-up benefit explained: How much cover do you get under Aditya Birla Health Insurance plan?

Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) has become the first insurer to launch NPS Swasthya in partnership with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the company said.
Here's a look at the Top-Up Benefit under ABHI’s Group Activ Health plan for NPS Swasthya account holders.
Last month, PFRDA Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann told reporters the pension authority would likely launch its new health-focused pension product in October.
According to the document, the company defines plans for one adult, two adults, one adult and a child, one adult and two children, two adults and one child, and two adults and children, under which the NPS Swasthya Account Holder (subscriber), spouse, and up to two children are covered.
As per the company, the beneficiary has to be between 91 days (around three months) and 70 years of age, with renewability up to lifetime. Further, subscriber and spouse age entry is between 18 and 70 years.
For children, it covers up to two financially dependent natural / legally adopted children between the ages of 91 days and 25 years.
The policy is valid for Indian citizens and is applicable only to lives associated with NPS Swasthya (account holders), with exclusions and other conditions as per the ABHI Group Activ Health policy wording.
|Coverage Description: Group Activ Health
|Top Up Family Floater Sum Insured
|Aggregate Deductible
|₹1,00,000
|₹10,000
|₹5,00,000
|₹50,000
|₹10,00,000
|₹1,00,000
|₹30,00,000
|₹3,00,000
Here's a look at what the Aditya Birla Health Insurance policy for NPS Swasthya account holders covers:
|Specifics
|Coverage
|Age Band & Entry Age
|Child: 91 Days - 25 Years | Adult: 18 Years - 70 Years
|PED Cover
|Covered after a waiting period of 12 months with Good Health Declaration (GHD)
|30 Days Initial Waiting Period
|Applicable
|Specified Disease / Procedure Waiting Period
|Applicable (1 Year)
|Room rent
|Covered upto Single Private Room for normal hospitalization & ICU as per actuals. All other charges in accordance to room rent limits.
|AYUSH Treatment
|Covered
|Mental Illness
|Covered
|Modern Treatments
|Covered
|HIV
|Covered
|Road Ambulance
|Covered upto `2,500 per incident in case of an emergency
|Day Care Procedures
|Covered
|Domiciliary Hospitalization
|Covered
|Pre & Post Hospitalization
|30 & 60 Days respectively covered
|Premium Revision
|Annual
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