Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  NPS: This pension fund manager gave the highest return of 26% in past one year. Check top performers here
MintGenie

NPS: This pension fund manager gave the highest return of 26% in past one year. Check top performers here

Vimal Chander Joshi

Different pension fund managers posted different returns in the past one year. The returns were in the range of 14.5-26.5 per cent for Tier-I (equity) accounts.

An NPS Tier-1 account is the basic NPS account. If you want to subscribe to NPS, you must first open a Tier-1 account. It is a long-term account meant for retirement planning through market-linked returns.

The National Pension System (NPS) is a retirement savings scheme that is mandatory for government employees and optional for those in the private sector. It also offers tax benefits of up to 2 lakh under section 80CCD(1) and 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

One has to be a resident or non-resident Indian between the ages of 18 and 70 years to open an NPS account.

NPS portfolio invests in an entire spectrum of assets including equity, government bonds, corporate bonds and alternative investment funds. Here, we list out the returns delivered by equity assets in the past one year.

NPS accounts are of two kinds: Tier I and Tier II.

Tier-I account

One must invest a minimum of 500 to open a Tier-1 account and at least 1,000 per year to maintain it.

The highest one-year-return of 26.51 per cent was posted by DSP Pension Fund Managers while the lowest was given by LIC Pension Fund, as the table below shows.

Pensio fund managers                    1-year return (%)AUM ( crore)
Aditya Birla16.311,152
Axis 17.782,742
DSP 26.51492
HDFC 17.1248,192
ICICI19.7317,884
Kotak17.072,620
LIC  14.945,936
Max Life  16.49510
SBI 14.5019,106
Tata 17.631,778
UTI 22.753,209

(Source: npstrust.org.in, returns as on Jan 2, 2025)

Tier-II

An NPS Tier-2 account is an add-on account which you can open only if you have an NPS Tier-1 account. It offers more flexibility than a Tier-1 account allowing you to make withdrawals as and when required. Check its salient features below:

While 1,000 is the minimum amount required to open this account, you don't have to maintain a minimum annual financial contribution.

This is a major difference from the NPS Tier-1 account. Moreover, there is no maximum limit for contributions to this account.

A Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) is a must-have to open a Tier-2 account.

Pension fund managers1-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
Aditya Birla       
17.3542.57
Axis 19.2011.79
DSP 23.278.31
HDFC17.161,443
ICICI18.53593
Kotak 
17.06138
LIC15.49160
Max Life 16.092.66
SBI 16.15595
Tata 17.8976
UTI  19.84117.88

(Source: npstrust.org.in, returns as on Jan 2, 2025)

The highest return of 23.27 per cent was posted by DSP Pension Fund Managers while the lowest of 15.49 per cent was given by LIC Pension Fund, the table above reveals.

As the table above shows, Tier-II accounts have very small asset sizes. This is primarily because they are add-on accounts to Tier-I accounts.

There are five pension fund managers with assets under 100 crore, with two having assets under 10 crore.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
