NPS Tier 2 vs Hybrid Mutual Funds: Where to bet for long-term wealth?
The National Pension System (NPS), a well-known government-backed retirement plan, is a long-term investment option, but mutual funds have a track record of producing enormous wealth. NPS offers Tier I and Tier 2 accounts as its two available account types. Tier I is a mandatory retirement account, whereas Tier II is a voluntary account with four asset categories: equities, corporate bonds, government securities, and alternative investment funds. In contrast, one can invest in equities and bonds through a SIP through mutual funds. While equity mutual funds invest at least 65% of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, NPS Tier 2 accounts allow for up to 50% of the total corpus to be invested in equity-oriented schemes. Where should investors invest to build long-term wealth, as both instruments include equity exposure, let’s know from different industry experts.