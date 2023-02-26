NPS Tier 2 vs Hybrid Mutual Funds: Where to bet for long-term wealth?

NPS Tier II is voluntary in nature and gives its investors the option to choose their asset allocation and fund managers if they want to. Having said that this choice can be applied, keeping in mind certain limits. For example, an investor can opt for a maximum investment of 75% in equity. The Tier II account allows for unlimited investments and redemptions without any exit load subject to an initial investment of INR 1000. This is also a relatively low-cost option in comparison to mutual funds. Having said that, NPS Tier II can only be subscribed to by investors who already hold a NPS Tier I account. Moreover, there are minimum investment limits in the Tier I account which have to be adhered to keep it active.