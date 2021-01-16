NPS Tier II Account can be operated like savings account, without cheque book

Tier II Account in National Pension System (NPS) is an add-on account which provides you the flexibility to invest and withdraw from various schemes available in NPS without any exit load. While, Tier I Account of NPS has a lock in till 60 years of your age unless you extend it, there is no lock in period for Tier II account. Investment experts believe investors can use Tier II Account of NPS as a substitute of bank's savings account.