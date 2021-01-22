NPS Tier II account gave up to 19% returns in last 1 year, up to 16% in 5 years

As stock markets soared to breach the 50,000 mark, equity schemes under National Pension Scheme (NPS) has delivered wonderful gains for the investors. Scheme G of NPS Tier II Account has given returns up to 19% in the last one year. The recent surge in equity market has driven the long term returns as well. The highest five year return in NPS Scheme E was 16%, offered by HDFC Pension Fund.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund has given the highest one year return of 18.66% under Scheme E of NPS Tier II Account, followed by HDFC Pension Fund (18.64%) and ICICI Prudential Pension (17.92%).

The returns given by Scheme E of NPS Tier II Account were in line with the benchmark return of 18.96%.

Tier II Account in National Pension System (NPS) is an add-on account which provides you the flexibility to invest and withdraw from various schemes available in NPS without any exit load. While, Tier I Account of NPS has a lock in till 60 years of your age unless you extend it, there is no lock in period for Tier II account. Investment experts believe investors can use Tier II Account of NPS as a substitute of bank's savings account.

There is no minimum balance requirement or minimum annual contribution for NPS Tier 2 account.

Equity scheme under Tier I Account of NPS has given similar returns.

Investment experts expect major reforms for NPS in the Budget to make it even better for all subscribers.

