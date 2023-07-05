NPS is an attractive product because of its low cost: PFRDA chairman Deepak Mohanty6 min read 05 Jul 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Deepak Mohanty, who assumed charge in March, said in an interview with Mint that the SWP option is slated to be rolled out in October.
The National Pension Scheme (NPS) will soon offer its subscribers the option of systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) for the 60% corpus disbursed at the time of retirement instead of the lump sum payment that they usually get, said Deepak Mohanty, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. Mohanty, who assumed charge in March, said in an interview with Mint that the SWP option is slated to be rolled out in October. Edited excerpts from the interview:
