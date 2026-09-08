NPS to OPS switch for central government employees: Who could benefit from NC-JCM’s demand over pre-2003 vacancies?

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has asked the government to widen the scope of an existing Old Pension Scheme (OPS) relief for central government employees who joined service after the National Pension System (NPS) came into force but were recruited against vacancies sanctioned before the NPS notification.

The demand was raised during a 3 September meeting between the NC-JCM staff side and the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). According to a 5 September communication from NC-JCM secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra to staff-side members, the organisation wants vacancy sanction letters issued by ministries and departments before 22 December 2003 to be considered while deciding whether an employee qualifies for the old pension rules.

What is the NC-JCM seeking? The NPS was notified on 22 December 2003 and became mandatory for new central government recruits from 1 January 2004, except the armed forces. Employees appointed from that date were generally covered by NPS instead of the CCS Pension Rules.

However, the government subsequently provided a limited route for some employees who had been caught between the recruitment process and the implementation of NPS.

In an Office Memorandum dated 3 March 2023, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) said central government civil employees appointed against a post or vacancy that had been advertised or notified for recruitment or appointment before 22 December 2003, but who joined service on or after 1 January 2004 and were covered by NPS, could be given a one-time option to come under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, now the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021.

The NC-JCM now wants this principle to cover another category.

According to Mishra's representation, there were cases where a ministry or department had sanctioned vacancies before 22 December 2003, but recruitment was delayed at the directorate, headquarters or unit level. Employees eventually appointed against those vacancies were placed under NPS because they joined on or after 1 January 2004.

The staff side wants the original vacancy-sanction letter to be treated as sufficient evidence for determining OPS eligibility, even where the subsequent recruitment notification was issued after the NPS notification.

Who could benefit if the demand is accepted? The proposal could affect central government employees who meet a specific set of circumstances.

They would broadly be employees who were recruited after 1 January 2004, were placed under NPS, and can establish that the ministry or department had sanctioned the relevant vacancies before 22 December 2003.

The demand is particularly relevant where there was a substantial gap between the sanctioning of vacancies and the actual recruitment process.

The NC-JCM has cited cases involving defence civilian employees as examples. According to the staff-side representation reported after the September meeting, the Ministry of Defence had sanctioned more than 7,000 vacancies for ordnance factories in May 2003, while recruitment against those vacancies continued for several years. It also referred to more than 900 vacancies sanctioned in December 2003 for the T-90 Tank Project, against which recruitment continued into later years. Employees recruited against these vacancies were covered by NPS.

What do the existing rules say? The existing 3 March 2023 order does not automatically cover every employee recruited against a vacancy that was merely sanctioned before 22 December 2003.

The government's stated eligibility criterion refers to a post or vacancy that was advertised or notified for recruitment or appointment before the NPS notification date. The government had also prescribed deadlines for exercising and processing the one-time option. In a 2024 Lok Sabha reply, the government said there was no proposal at that time to issue further instructions or extend the deadline under the 2023 order.

This is why the latest NC-JCM demand is significant. It seeks recognition of an earlier stage of the recruitment process, namely the ministry or department's vacancy-sanction order.

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What happens next? The demand has not yet resulted in a government order extending OPS eligibility.

Mishra said the DoPT secretary assured the staff side that the issue would be examined and appropriate action taken. The immediate development is therefore a representation by the NC-JCM, rather than a decision granting OPS to the affected employees.