NPS transactions to get more secure through aadhaar-based access, PFRDA releases circular
As of now, a password-based login is used to access the central recordkeeping agency for NPS transactions. It has now been decided to bring in additional security features through aaadhaar-based authentication for login to the CRA system.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday released a circular in a bid to secure NPS (National Pension System) transactions through aadhaar-based access of the Central Recordkeeping Agency system under the government sector.
