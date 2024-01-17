NPS: Up to 25% of corpus allowed for partial withdrawal; here's when you are permitted to withdraw
Subscribers are permitted to go for a maximum of three partial withdrawals for a total of one—fourth of the total contribution. Additionally, a subscriber must have been an NPS member for a minimum of three years.
Pension fund body PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) has released a new circular stipulating the provisions of withdrawal of pension under the National Pension System (NPS). These provisions will come into effect from Feb 1, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message