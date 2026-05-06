NPS Vatsalya: Eligibility, investment choices for children, partial withdrawal and exit rules, explained

The National Pension Scheme's spin-off for children, known as the NPS Vatsalya Scheme, allows parents to operate an account for their minor children till such time the sole beneficiary crosses 18 years of age. Notably, all tax benefits for NPS apply to the NPS Vatsalya accounts as well, and the minor account can easily be converted to a standard NPS account after the child attains majority.
Launched in September 2024 under the NPS, NPS Vatsalya is exclusively available for minors. The aim is to allow parents to secure their child's financial future. It is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) and gives interest between 9.5% to 10%.
In order to be eligible, the sole beneficiary (child below 18 years) must be an Indian citizen, Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). The parents or guardians operating the account on behalf of the minors will be nominees under the scheme.
The minimum contribution is ₹1,000 per annum with no upper limit on the maximum contribution.
Contribution of up to ₹1.5 lakh made to NPS Vatsalya are exempt for the parent / guardian under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The parents or guardian can also claim further ₹50,000 deduction.
Documents accepted are birth certificate of the minor, school leaving certificate/ matriculations issued by higher secondary board of respective states, passport of minor and PAN.
It is not mandatory for the minor to have a bank account or a joint bank account with the minor before opening the NPS Vatsalya account. But it will be required at the time of partial withdrawal or exit before the age of 18.
There are three main choices on offer:
You can have partial withdrawal from the NPS Vatsalya scheme before the beneficiary turns 18 under certain conditions, as follows:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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