New pension scheme for minors: Should you invest in NPS Vatsalya?

  • NPS Vatsalya: Should you invest in this new pension scheme for minors to build wealth

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
By allowing parents to deposit a minimum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 per month with no upper limit, the NPS Vatsalya scheme helps children develop disciplined saving habits.
By allowing parents to deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 per month with no upper limit, the NPS Vatsalya scheme helps children develop disciplined saving habits.

NPS Vatsalya is a National Pension System (NPS) contributory new pension scheme for minors. Its goal is to empower kids by establishing the retirement savings habit at a young age.

By allowing parents to deposit a minimum of 1,000 per month with no upper limit, the NPS Vatsalya scheme helps children develop disciplined saving habits. Until the child is 18, the plan is intended to be run by the parents; the account will be in the child's name. When the account reaches adulthood, it can be easily changed to a standard NPS account or another non-NPS plan.

 

Also Read | NPS Vatsalya: How ₹10K annual investment will make your child crorepati

NPS Vatsalya account opening eligibility

  • All minor citizens up to 18 
  • The account is opened in the minor's name and managed by their guardian until the child turns 18.
  • The account can be created through registered Points of Presence (PoPs) with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
  • These PoPs include major banks, India Post, and pension funds.
  • For online account opening, you do so at the NPS Trust's eNPS platform

 

Also Read | Why NPS should be a key investment plan for early retirement

Documents required for opening NPS Vatsalya account

  • Proof of date of birth for the minor
  • KYC of the Guardian
  • Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the Guardian
  • NRE/NRO Bank Account (solo or joint)

 

Also Read | How NPS Vatsalya stands out from other savings products curated for children

Should you invest in NPS Vatsalya?

The launch of NPS Vatsalya is a huge step toward democratising pension planning in India, especially among the younger generation. “In our market survey, we have seen that as Indians invest across a growing number of instruments, retirement planning, though structured, seems to be neglected. This contributory immersion pension plan, which pertains to the proven NPS architecture, appears to provide such a solution with its offering of equity and debt investments accompanied by tax benefits. The scheme is appealing as it can help in the creation of wealth over the long term, through returns that are linked to the market, with the routine practice of making contributions being beneficial for parents in ensuring a good retirement for their children,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited

Given the present environment and increasing life expectancy in India, he added that it would make practical sense to begin early retirement planning with NPS Vatsalaya since there appears to be plenty of headroom for body formation and compound growth benefits.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceNew pension scheme for minors: Should you invest in NPS Vatsalya?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.20
    10:57 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.40
    10:57 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.23%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.05
    10:57 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.56%)

    Tata Power share price

    401.80
    10:57 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.85 (-0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,312.50
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    455.75
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -30.45 (-6.26%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    331.15
    10:39 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-5.61%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    246.00
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -12.4 (-4.8%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.25
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -4.01 (-4.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    237.55
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    17.75 (8.08%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,881.15
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    103.45 (5.82%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    392.50
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.3 (5.74%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    844.50
    10:40 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    40.5 (5.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.