Did you know? New tailor-made NPS schemes with 100% equity are not for Vatsalya subscribers.
Summary
In September 2024, the PFRDA launched NPS Vatsalya, which allowed parents to invest on behalf of their children who are under 18.
MUMBAI : Non-government National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can now allocate up to 100% of their funds in equities within a single NPS scheme, effective 1 October.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story