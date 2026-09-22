NPS Vatsalya: Want to register a complaint? Here's how to access grievance redressal online — Stepwise guide

The National Pension Scheme's spin-off for children, NPS Vatsalya, allows parents or guardians to open and operate a pension account for minor(s) till they become an adult. Launched in September 2024, it gives interest rate between 9.5% to 10%.
Regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA), NPS Vatsalya is exclusively for minors, and the child retains sole beneficiary status. As per the rules, the account is converted to a standard NPS account after they reach 18 years of age.
The beneficiary must be below 18 years; an Indian citizen, Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).
The parents or guardians operating the account on behalf of the minors will be nominees under the scheme.
The scheme requires minimum annual contribution of ₹1,000 there is no cap on the maximum contribution.
Tax benefits are for combined ₹2 lakh for the parent or guardian, which includes ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act and ₹50,000 as additional deduction.
Documents accepted are birth certificate of the minor, school leaving certificate / matriculations issued by higher secondary board of respective states, passport of minor and PAN.
It is not mandatory for the minor to have a bank account or a joint bank account with the minor before opening the NPS Vatsalya account. But it will be required at the time of partial withdrawal or exit before the age of 18.
There are three main choices on offer:
According to the NPS portal's frequently asked questions (FAQs) section, here's what subscribers can do:
For resolving subscriber grievances, the overseeing authority has notified the PFRDA (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) Regulations, 2015.
Under this, an online platform, the Central Grievance Management System (CGMS), is available for subscribers to lodge grievances. You will be able to access this by logging into your NPS account.
As per the rules, complaints or grievances must be resolved by the concerned intermediary as early as possible. The maximum period for resolution is 30 days from the receipt of the complaint.
If a subscriber is not satisfied with the resolution, they can escalate the grievance to the next higher level, and escalate the matter as follows:
Intermediary —> NPS Trust —> Ombudsman —> PFRDA —> Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)
For further inquiries, always refer to the official documentation from PFRDA and NPS Trust or Protean Blogs for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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