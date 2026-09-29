NPS Vatsalya: Who can make gift contributions to a child's account? Explained

NPS Vatsalya allows parents to secure their child's financial future by opening an account for minors. Launched in September 2024, it is regulated by the PFRDA, requiring a minimum annual contribution of 1,000.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Sep 2026, 11:02 PM IST
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The NPS Vatsalya Scheme allows parents to secure their child's financial future by opening an account for minors.
The NPS Vatsalya Scheme allows parents to secure their child's financial future by opening an account for minors. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The National Pension Scheme's spin-off for children, known as the NPS Vatsalya Scheme, allows parents to open and operate an account for their minor child, till such time that the sole beneficiary attains majority at 18 years of age.

Launched in September 2024, it is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) and allows parents to secure their child's financial future.

Opening an NPS Vatsalya account? Key things to know

  • To be eligible, the account holder must be an Indian citizen, Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), below 18 years of age.

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  • The parents or guardians operating the account on behalf of the minors will be nominees under the scheme.
  • Documents accepted are birth certificate of the minor, school leaving certificate / matriculations issued by higher secondary board of respective states, passport of minor and PAN.
  • It is not mandatory for the minor to have a bank account or a joint bank account with the minor before opening the NPS Vatsalya account. But it will be required at the time of partial withdrawal or exit before the age of 18.
  • Tax benefits are for combined 2 lakh for the parent or guardian, which includes 1.5 lakh under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act and 50,000 as additional deduction.
  • In case of subscriber grievances, you can access the online Central Grievance Management System (CGMS) by logging into the NPS account.

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NPS Vatsalya: Check investment choices

  • Auto Choice:

– Conservative Life Cycle Fund (LC25),

– Moderate Life Cycle Fund (LC50 - Default),

– Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC75).

  • Active Choice:

Equity (E): Maximum 75%

– Corporate Bonds (C): Up to 100%

– Government Securities (G): Up to 100%

– Alternate Assets (A): Maximum 5%

Contributions to the NPS Vatsalya account

– Contributions under the scheme can be made by the guardian or the subscriber through various modes of contribution as stipulated by PFRDA from time to time.

– The minimum contribution for account opening and annual contribution shall be 1,000. However, as the objective of the scheme is to obtain a compounding effect for the long-term savings, it is advisable to contribute as much as possible, depending on the capacity to pay or contribute.

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– The parent or guardian needs to exercise the following choices at the time of opening of the account:

  • Choice of CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency): From the registered CRAs with PFRDA.
  • Choice of Pension Fund (PF): From the registered PFs with PFRDA.

Who can make gift contributions?

According to an NPS circular, in addition to the child's parents or guardians, their relatives and friends may also make “gift contributions” to a subscriber by remitting the contributions to the NPS Vatsalya account.

Parents, guardians, relatives and friends may contribute through any of the following modes:

  • Physical mode: By visiting any registered service provider (PoP) and depositing a cheque / cash along with the NPS contribution slip.
  • Online facility provided by PoPs
  • eNPS platform of NPS Trust
  • Any other electronic mode approved by PFRDA.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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