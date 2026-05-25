NPS vs NPS Sanchay: Key differences between the two retirement schemes explained

The National Pension System (NPS) has long been one of India's most popular retirement-focused investment schemes, offering market-linked returns along with tax benefits to subscribers. In early May this year, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has also introduced NPS Sanchay, a pension scheme designed for workers in the informal sector.
The new scheme has been introduced at a time when nearly 90% of the country’s workforce are employed in the country's informal sector but continue to remain outside formal retirement coverage, PFRDA said earlier. This is due to irregular income patterns, limited financial awareness, and lower access to organised pension products. Such workers include gig workers, daily-wage workers and self-employed individuals.
Though both schemes are designed to help individuals build a long-term retirement corpus, but their target-audience is different. Here is a closer look at NPS Sanchay and regular NPS, along with who it is meant for:
PFRDA said that the existing exit and partial withdrawal rules applicable under NPS regulations will also apply to NPS Sanchay subscribers. As a result, withdrawals and exit requests under the scheme will continue to be governed by the standard NPS regulatory framework already in force.
The insurance regulator also clarified earlier that the charge structure for NPS Sanchay will remain similar to existing common NPS schemes such as:
With NPS Sanchay, PFRDA aims to simplify the retirement savings for workers of the informal sector. All the provisions, including the pension enrolment and investment process simpler for first-time investors and individuals outside the formal salaried workforce.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.