NPS: What are the limits to invest in equity in Tier I and Tier II accounts?
Tier I is the permanent retirement account into which the regular contributions made by the NPS subscriber and their employer are credited and invested as per the scheme/ fund manager whereas Tier II is a voluntary account.
If you want to save a handsome corpus till your retirement, you can opt for the National Pension System (NPS). It not only assured to give corpus at the time of retirement, it helps in wealth creation by investing in equity.