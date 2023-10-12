NPS: What is the difference between auto and active choice?
Auto choice is meant for investors who want to cut down on their allocation to equity with advancing age, while the active choice is ideal for investors who want to take the destiny of their investment in their own hands.
Investing to create a retirement corpus is one of the key financial goals of investors. Among numerous investing options such as mutual funds and ULIPs, investing in the National Pension System (NPS) is considered a feasible alternative too.
