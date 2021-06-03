NPS withdrawal eased but facility available for limited period. Details here

PFRDA issued a circular in this regard and said, "PoPs are now permitted to process the exit /withdrawal applications based on the soft copies after ensuring that the regulations on processing exits as mentioned in Chapter III 15 (2c) of POP Regulations are complied with. The beneficiary bank details have to be necessarily verified and matched as part of additional due diligence, before authorizing the request of withdrawal based on soft copies. Further all such records have to be simultaneously and compulsorily transmitted to CRA through soft copy. It may also be noted that the POPs would be solely responsible should any dispute arise out of such transactions at a later date."

